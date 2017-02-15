Northampton

Teenager killed in Northampton street attack

St George's Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was attacked in St George's Street at about 17:00 GMT, police said

A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering serious neck injuries in a street assault.

The teenager was attacked in St George's Street, in Northampton town centre, at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, Northamptonshire Police said.

The force has launched a murder inquiry and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Phil Mills said: "This occurred in a residential area, a number of people would have been in the area at the time.

"We want these witnesses to come forward and contact us with any information they have."

