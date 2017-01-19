Dunelm venetian blind thief gets community order

From the section

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Jessie Bellham stuffed the shade down his trousers

A thief who stole a Venetian blind by stuffing it in his trousers and jacket has been given a community order.

Jessie Bellham admitted stealing the £48.99 blind from the Dunelm Mill store in St James Retail Park, Northampton, last October.

He was given a 12-month order for burglary by Northampton Crown Court.

Bellham, of Chaucer Street, must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and also spend 20 days in rehabilitation for drug dependency.

Pictures of the 39-year-old leaving the shop with the stolen shade tucked into his clothing attracted global attention.

The item was found abandoned by shop staff on a nearby canal path, shortly after the theft.