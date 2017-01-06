Lord Heseltine fined for knocking cyclist off bike

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lord Heseltine pleaded guilty to careless driving

Lord Heseltine has been fined £5,000 for knocking a cyclist off his bike.

Heseltine, who had been driving a green Jaguar car, pulled out of a lane and into the path of the cyclist on the B4525 near Thenford, Northamptonshire, on 19 June.

The male cyclist had multiple injuries, including a broken arm and shattered knees which required plates and pins.

On Thursday at Northampton Magistrates' Court the 83-year-old peer pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Heseltine was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 costs, a magistrates' court clerk confirmed.

He was also handed five penalty points on his driving licence.