Kettering police seek man over bookmakers armed robbery

Image caption Police want to speak to Martin Joseph Reilly in connection with the incident

Police have released details of a man they want to speak to over an armed robbery in Northamptonshire.

A man threatened a cashier with a handgun at Coral bookmakers in Lower Street, Kettering, on 13 June.

He told the woman to empty the till and safe. Police said they want to trace Martin Joseph Reilly, 52, in connection with the incident.

He also uses the aliases Martin McAuley, Martin Anderson and Martin O'Reilly.

Police said he is known to wear hats and wigs to alter his appearance and has distinctive scarring to his left cheek.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Mr Reilly but to contact them immediately should they see him.