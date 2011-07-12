Town 'loses £1m' in rugby revenue

Northampton may have lost £1m in revenue during Northampton Saints' Heineken Cup rugby match against Ulster, research claims.

Some 3,500 fans travelled to Stadium MK in Milton Keynes because Northampton's ground Franklin's Gardens did not meet minimum capacity.

The club has wanted to expand, but there have been issues over future development plans.

The amount of lost revenue was calculated by Northampton University.

Chris Wearmouth, of Northampton Saints, said development was needed to help the club go further.

He said: "We've made it no secret that we need to expand to enable us to host big matches like these ones.

"Things like this prove how much we need to get this sorted as it would not only benefit the club, but the town as well."