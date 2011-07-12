Ding murders: Private funerals for family

The funerals for a family of four who were murdered in their Northampton home are to take place later.

Jifeng Ding, his wife Helen and their two daughters, Alice, 12, and Xing, 18, were found stabbed to death at their Wootton home on 1 May.

About 200 people attended a memorial service for the family on Monday.

Family members from China and America were among those attending Kingsthorpe Baptist Church. The suspect, Anxiang Du, 52, is still at large.

Det Supt Glyn Timmins, from Northamptonshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "It gave the members of the community, the visiting family members, friends, neighbours, an opportunity to celebrate the lives of the family and mourn their passing."

Mr Du worked at a herbal medicine shop in Birmingham.

He went missing a day after losing what has been described as a bitter court battle over his shared business interests with the Ding family.

A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 is being offered for anyone with information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murders.