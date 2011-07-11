Ding murders: Memorial service in Northampton church

Image caption The family members were found dead at home in Wootton on 1 May

A service has taken place in Northampton for a family who were murdered in their own home.

Jifeng Ding, his wife Helen and their two daughters, Alice, 12, and Xing, 18, were found stabbed to death at their Wootton home on 1 May.

Family members from China and America were among those attending the service at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church.

Police have named Anxiang Du, 52, who has yet to be traced, as the main suspect in the family's murders.

Mr Du, who worked at a herbal medicine shop in Birmingham, went missing a day after losing what has been described as a bitter court battle over his shared business interests with the Ding family.

A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 is being offered for anyone with information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murders.