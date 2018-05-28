Image caption Aerial photographer Mike Page has taken more than 90,000 images in his career

Flying the equivalent of more than 12 times around the world to take photographs of East Anglia - that has been the focus of Mike Page's career.

He has taken more than 90,000 images of the Norfolk and Suffolk landscape, having first learned to fly in 1964.

And as the 78-year-old decides not to renew his pilot's licence he has chosen his favourite 10 photos from over the years.

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption The tributaries at Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, come and go with the tides, and Mike nicknamed this shot of the ever-changing landscape as the "Tree of Life"

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Beccles, on the River Waveney in Suffolk, was where Mike grew up and he said it looks "gorgeous in the snow"

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Mike said he loves this shot of a farmer ploughing a field because the harvester "looks about 300ft tall with the long evening shadows"

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption "The Loch Ness Monster" was spotted by Mike in the ever-changing sandbanks at the mouth of the River Ore in Suffolk. He called this a "once in a lifetime shot"

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Mike said of this shot of Blakeney Point in North Norfolk that it was "quite incredible how the shadows on the ground show off the contours"

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Mike's father was a seaman and he said he "loves" the "valuable" work of the RNLI

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Mike said he has always been "mad on railways" and always tries to get a shot of steam engines, such as this one of the Flying Scotsman

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption These fields in Norfolk appealed to Mike because they "match almost perfectly the colours of Norwich City Football Club"

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption The Orfordness lighthouse in Suffolk, was "about 200m" from the sea when Mike began photography. Now he said it's "about 10m - I think it will eventually be lost"