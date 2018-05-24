Image copyright Ben Gadsby-Williams Image caption Norwich City Council is a Labour-run local authority

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of election fraud relating to a Conservative candidate in the recent local elections.

Papers with false signatures were submitted for Norwich City Council's Mancroft ward, it is alleged.

The men, 21 and 28, from the Norwich area, are being questioned by Norfolk Police.

The Conservative candidate Iain Gwynn is not believed to be one of them. The party has been asked to comment.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to submit nomination papers containing fraudulent signatures.

The Labour Party took the seat from the Greens with 1,248 votes giving a majority of 77, while the Conservatives polled 373 votes.

The council is Labour-controlled and has no Conservative councillors.