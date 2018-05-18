Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shane Byrne has more British Superbike Championship race wins than any other rider

British Superbike champion Shane 'Shakey' Byrne is due to undergo surgery after crashing during testing in Norfolk.

Byrne, from the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after the crash at Snetterton on Thursday.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider crashed at Turn 3.

The team tweeted earlier that Byrne would have surgery on his vertebrae and neck and "will make a full recovery".

Bennetts Superbike Championship said he was briefly unconscious on the track and had undergone scans at hospital on Thursday afternoon.

"He is conscious and alert but remains under observation," they tweeted at 18:00 BST.

The 2018 championship is being held at Snetterton in June. It is not known whether Byrne will be well enough to compete.

Speaking to BBC Radio Kent in October, Byrne said he would aim for a hat-trick this year after successfully defending his British Superbike Championship title in 2017.

It was his sixth title, but the first back-to-back success.

He is the most successful rider in British Superbike Championship history, with no other competitor having won more than three titles.