Image copyright Kerry Hemsworth Image caption A competition on the packet had the prizes of a Triumph Herald, a speedboat and a sunlounger with deck chairs

A self-confessed "crispaholic" had a surprise when she found a 1967 Golden Wonder crisp bag on a beach walk.

Kerry Hemsworth found the empty packet on the beach at Caister, Norfolk, as reported by the Eastern Daily Press.

Crisp buyers could enter a competition for the chance to win prizes including a Triumph Herald, a speedboat and a sunlounger with deck chairs.

Miss Hemsworth has had interest in the ready salted packet from collectors but plans to hold onto it for now.

Image copyright Kerry Hemsworth Image caption Kerry Hemsworth has had interest from crisp packet collectors

She said: "I live in Caister and was walking along the beach quite near the shoreline when I looked down and saw a partly hidden screwed up packet. I saw the price on there was '5d' thought that was very old."

Miss Hemsworth said when she found the packet, which was in "good condition, but wet and quite sandy" on Saturday she placed in in her pocket and "didn't think much of it".

She later "couldn't believe it" when she saw the competition closing date of 30 June 1967.

She said she currently had no plans with what to do with the crisp packet.