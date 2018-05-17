Image caption Rachael Wallace was working in a cafe's kitchen when the film's casting director walked in

A cafe worker has been picked by film director Danny Boyle to appear in his new movie after she was spotted baking cakes.

Rachael Wallace, 21, was working at Margo's in Gorleston, Norfolk, when a casting director saw her and said she could be a double for actor Lily James.

Boyle has been shooting his Beatles-inspired movie, written by Richard Curtis, in the area.

The drama graduate said: "To watch Danny Boyle in my first job is crazy."

Image copyright PA Image caption Actors Himesh Patel and Lily James appear in the new movie

The film, due to be released next year, stars EastEnders' Himesh Patel, US actress and comedian Kate McKinnon, as well as Downton Abbey's Lily James.

Miss Wallace, who lives in Caister-on-Sea, recently graduated in theatre work and drama from St Mary's University in Twickenham.

She was working in the cafe's kitchen when a colleague told her to go and meet Danny Boyle's casting director who had walked into the shop.

"I went out in my apron, covered in icing and stuff and met her and she said, 'You know what, you could be Lily's stand-in'," said Miss Wallace.

"I said, 'I don't actually know what that is but I'll do whatever'."

A fortnight later she found herself performing a "crazy" improvisation for Danny Boyle and landed the part, where she stands in for Ms James while the cameras and lighting are set.

Image copyright PA Image caption Danny Boyle has been shooting scenes for the untitled film around Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, including in Halesworth, Suffolk

With no previous experience of film work, she said she had "learnt a lot" during her two-and-a-half weeks on set for the untitled movie - due to feature a cameo from Ed Sheeran.

"Ideally I'd love to act, but this is step in the right direction and I get to see how the professionals do it," said Miss Wallace.

On Wednesday, it was revealed 7,400 people had applied to take part in a concert scene after an appeal was made for 5,000 extras.

Unit publicist Sasha Gibson said the production team was "bowled over" by the response, but that potential extras could still apply.

"We have to oversubscribe as we always expect a substantial drop-off on the day of filming," she said.

"We want to encourage more people to come forward. We're certainly not full."