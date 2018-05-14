Image copyright PA Image caption Danny Boyle has been filming his new movie in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk

Five thousand extras are being sought to appear in a film written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle.

The Oscar-winning director has been spotted filming his "Beatles-inspired" movie in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk over the past couple of weeks.

Broadcaster Emma Freud, partner of Curtis, tweeted to say that 5,000 extras were being sought for a "brilliant concert on Gorleston beach".

Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel are due to star in the film.

Image copyright PA Image caption EastEnders actor Himesh Patel and Cinderella star Lily James appear in the new movie

Image copyright PA Image caption The title of the movie has yet to be revealed

Filming for the scene will take place between 10:00 BST and 14:00 on 27 June.

Freud told BBC Radio Suffolk that Curtis had written a scene involving 5,000 people, "in the complete knowledge that CGI exists, that we would only need to have about 150 people and do the rest in digital".

"When Danny Boyle came onboard he looked at the script and said 'fantastic, we'll get 5,000 people to be on Gorleston beach. I'm a real director, I do things properly'."

Freud confirmed that Sheeran is in the film but has yet to shoot any scenes. However, he will not be involved in the Gorleston beach concert, she said.

Full details, including the title, of the film have yet to be announced, but Sasha Gibson, a spokeswoman for the production company Working Title, said it was "Beatles-inspired and a new comedy".

The company is also seeking an audience for a "concert scene" in Liverpool on 5 June.

Skip Twitter post by @emmafreud Dear Everybody In Suffolk/Norfolk. We're shooting a Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis movie and need 5000 PEOPLE on camera at a (brilliant) concert on Gorleston beach, 27th June, 10am-2pm 🎤⬇ Please come with lots of friends? Free tickets at https://t.co/888HxKNJxA Promo code: CANDY pic.twitter.com/CvEGJ9lEVN — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) May 14, 2018 Report

Image copyright Jeremy Halls/Geograph Image caption The extras are needed for Gorleston beach between 10:00 BST and 14:00 on 27 June

Image copyright Asylum Records Image caption Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran grew up in nearby Framlingham and has a role in the new movie

Boyle's credits include the two Trainspotting films, Slumdog Millionaire and producing the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics.

Curtis's television and film writing credits include the BBC's Blackadder and Bridget Jones's Diary.

The movie has recently shot in Frinton-on-Sea, Halesworth, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Acle.

The movie is due for release in September 2019.