Great Yarmouth 'satanist' church attack: Teen 'released'

  • 20 April 2018
Image depicting a satanic figure
Image caption A poster depicting a satanic figure was left on the altar of St Mary's church in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in March

A teenager arrested after a satanic image was left at the altar of a church has answered bail and been released under investigation.

Fires were also lit inside St Mary's Catholic church in Great Yarmouth.

CCTV footage showed a man lighting the fires before trying to burn a sacred icon from the altar and replacing it with a picture of a satanic figure.

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage has been released while inquiries continue, police said.

