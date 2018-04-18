Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Jan Hogan was found dead in his flat in Downham Market in May 2010

Two men arrested over a death eight years ago have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The body of Jan Hogan, 59, was discovered in his flat in Basil Drive, Downham Market, Norfolk, in May 2010 and police started an investigation.

On Monday, police said they had arrested one man is in his 40s from the King's Lynn area and a second in his 50s from the Downham Market area.

Police have now said the two had been released.

Det Insp Stuart Chapman, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, urged anyone with information about Mr Hogan's death to contact police.

He said: "We continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry concerning Mr Hogan's death in 2010. I would appeal to anyone who has information regarding this - no matter how insignificant it may seem or even if you have spoken to or called us before - to come forward."

The coroner recorded an open verdict on the case in 2011.

Police would not reveal the details of what the pair had been arrested on suspicion of.