Norfolk

Boys arrested after chickens killed in Eaton Park

  • 16 April 2018
Eaton Park Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph
Image caption The birds were seen being attacked in Eaton Park

A 12-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds are being questioned by police after two chickens were killed in a Norwich park.

The bantam chickens are believed to have been stolen from a nearby garden and then taken to Eaton Park.

The birds were seen being attacked at about 07:00 BST and police called.

Norfolk Police said the three boys were arrested in Rugge Drive, Norwich, on suspicion of animal cruelty. Officers are keen to speak to witnesses.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police arrested the boys in Rugge Drive, Norwich

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites