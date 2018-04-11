Image caption Cheryl Hill had been providing care similar to that of a parent to Mr X, the panel said

A head teacher sacked for breaching safeguarding rules has been banned indefinitely from teaching by a disciplinary panel.

Cheryl Hill, 58, former principal of Nicholas Hammond Academy in Swaffham, was found to have breached professional standards by failing to conduct proper checks on a male referred to as Mr X.

The ex-student and employee was placed on the sex offenders register in 2016.

Ms Hill denied her actions had placed pupils at risk of serious harm.

The education panel said Ms Hill was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct during her headship between 1 November 2012 and 26 August 2016.

'Similar to a parent'

It found Ms Hill's relationship with Mr X had been "a critical factor running through the proceedings".

"Whilst not a blood relative, Ms Hill had been providing care similar to that of a parent" throughout Mr X 's life, the panel said.

Ms Hill had been aware Mr X had received a reprimand in 2013 for inciting a child under 16 into engage in a sex act, the panel found.

Despite this she admitted allowing him to attend the academy, first as a volunteer worker in 2012 and then as a student between 2013 and 2014, but failed to carry out adequate or timely vetting checks on him.

"Despite Mr X's attendance at the Academy as an employee from possibly 2012, no DBS Certificate (vetting) was received on him until June 2013," the panel said.

Ms Hill also admitted failing to report a serious safeguarding incident involving Mr X and a pupil in accordance with the Academy's policies and procedures.

Mr X was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register in 2016 but Ms Hill admitted not reporting this when it was known to her.

Ms Hill, who admitted unacceptable professional conduct, denied being deliberately dishonest.

The panel recommended an indefinite ban, despite finding Ms Hill had a previously good record for her entire career.

The prohibition order means she will have to wait five years before she can go before another panel to prove that she is fit to return to teaching.