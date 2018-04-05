Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The hide overlooks newly opened wetland areas

A new bird hide at a conservation site in Norfolk will help provide a "ring-side seat" to a stretch of the Wensum Valley.

Areas which have never been accessible to the public will now be on display thanks to the opening of a hide at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham.

The hide, which officially opens on Friday, overlooks newly-opened wetland areas.

It has been funded with a £53,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Bill Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe, said: "Much of our attention has been focused on ways to enhance the River Wensum, which we are fortunate to have running through the heart of the estate.

"Our river restoration project has enabled us to install important watercourse features and reed beds, install a sustainable drainage system plus reinstate meanders which were previously removed to aid getting water off farmland.

"Water voles and kingfishers are just some of the native species thriving thanks to the work."

The hide has been adorned with interpretation panels, which carry illustrations by Tim Wootton, a former winner BBC Wildlife Magazine Wildlife Artist of the Year.

BBC TV's Springwatch was based at Pensthorpe from 2008 until 2010.