Plans by Norfolk Police to be the first force to abolish all of its Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) will be implemented by April.

The force said of the 150 PCSOs, 59 had been redeployed with many of these becoming police constables.

The plans were put forward last year as police were facing "unparalleled growth in complex crime" alongside "reduced policing budgets".

Norfolk Police is also closing seven public inquiry offices from 31 March.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "This has been a difficult process for all involved, but I genuinely believe these plans will deliver the most responsive police service for the people of Norfolk.

"I am also pleased to say that out of the 176 officers (150 PCSOs and 26 public enquiry officers) put at risk of redundancy, nearly 80 (including 59 PCSOs) have been redeployed in the force with 30 now becoming police constables."

Norfolk Police said the removal of the PCSO role has allowed the force to increase police officer numbers - with an additional 97 positions supporting frontline policing including 81 new officers.