Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Vikortas Goris was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday

A man who "needlessly" killed a drinking partner with a single punch has been jailed.

Police said Viktoras Goris and Gurjit Singh were drinking in Thetford, Norfolk, before Goris dealt a fatal blow in an "altercation".

Mr Singh lay motionless when paramedics arrived and he died at the scene on 12 December 2016.

Goris, 38, of Guildford Way, Thetford, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for five years at Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk Police said they found 39-year-old Mr Singh between two garage blocks in Durham Way just before 18:00 GMT that day after being alerted by the ambulance service.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Gurjit Singh was found by paramedics in Durham Way after the altercation

Det Insp Stuart Chapman said alcohol was a "strong factor" in the incident.

"This was the case in this incident and the actions of Goris in December 2016 which caused Mr Singh to needlessly lose his life," he added.

"This is devastating for the family and friends of the victim and our thoughts remain with them."

Goris was also sentenced to a three-year licence period on top of his jail term.