Fire crews deal with 'hazardous substance' in Whimpwell Green

  • 23 March 2018
The fire service has been dealing with a "hazardous substance" near the Norfolk coast.

Four crews plus the Environmental Protection Unit were called to Whimpwell Green, near Happisburgh, just before 03:00 GMT.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was a "low level" substance which posed "no harm to the public" and it had made the area safe.

It is being removed by waste contractors.

