Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs Image caption The Renault Megane driver's licence stated they were only qualified to drive a three-wheeler car

A "plonker" handed police a driving licence stating he was Del Boy Trotter from BBC comedy Only Fools and Horses.

Police found the driver had no insurance after pulling the car over in Terrington, near King's Lynn.

The only licence the driver had was in the name of Del Trotter and stated the owner of the Renault Megane was only qualified to driver a three-wheeler.

Officers reported the driver to court and also seized the car, after pulling it over on Wednesday.

Norfolk and Suffolk police dog unit officers stopped the car on the A47 and tweeted about the incident, saying: "Not even this #Plonker's fake driving licence could stop their car being seized."

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police officers were handed a driving licence in the name of Homer Simpson, when they pulled a driver over.

After "Del Boy" was stopped, the officers threw in a couple of faux-French phrases - including "bonnet de douche" and "pot pourri" - which Del Boy was fond of uttering on the television show.

Police said the licence had not been intended to fool them into believing the motorist was Mr Trotter, and while the driver had just been horsing around, the incident "made us laugh".