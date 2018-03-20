Pedestrian dies in Norwich bus collision
- 20 March 2018
A pedestrian died when he was hit by a bus in Norwich.
The man in his 70s died at the scene on Colney Lane by the junction of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the force was called at about 16:00 GMT on Monday and the road was closed for several hours.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, "particularly anyone who saw the manner of the vehicle and/or pedestrian prior to the incident".