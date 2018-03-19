Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The homes in Hemsby are "teetering" on the cliff edge

Residents of a coastal village where houses are on the brink of falling into the sea have called on the government to help them.

Thirteen cliff-top homes on The Marrams in Hemsby, Norfolk, remain in a "precarious position" after they were evacuated at the weekend.

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, said they needed "big government people to see our problem".

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said a "solution" had to be found.

Two of the affected bungalows have been left "pivoting" on the edge of the sand cliff-top, after residents were told to leave their homes amid fears they could collapse into the sea.

BBC Look East reporter Robby West said it was now possible to see through the floorboards of some of affected chalets from the beach.

Image copyright BlueSky UAV Image caption Thirteen cliff-top homes remain in a "precarious position"

Mr Kyriacou said: "We want the big government people to come to Hemsby to see what our problem is and help us out with some sea defence - that's what we need.

"How many more houses is it going to take to go into the sea."

Local MP Mr Lewis, who is the Conservative Party chairman, said the homes - situated on private land - needed to be protected.

He added: "We have got to carry on the work with the parish council and the Save Hemsby Action Group to get the security of coastal protection.

"It's finding a scheme that will work that can be approved - we haven't quite got there yet."

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption An aerial picture shows just how close one chalet was to the cliff-top ahead of Saturday's high winds

One homeowner said it felt like said it felt like an "earthquake" as the cliff gave way over the weekend after it was battered by high winds and waves up to 10ft (3m) high.

Residents, who have been staying in nearby hotels, were not expected to be allowed back home until Tuesday once the bad weather had subsided.

The coastguard and police remain at the scene and the access road to the affected properties has been closed off, as well as a stretch of beach underneath.

In 2013, three bungalows fell into the sea during a tidal surge.

Villagers raised £70,000 - with Norfolk County Council granting £50,000 - to build their own sea defences in 2015 after their £2.3m bid to to the government was rejected.