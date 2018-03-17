Image copyright Hemsby Lifeboat Image caption This chalet is about a foot from the cliff edge

Residents of five seaside chalets "perilously close" to the edge of cliffs have been told to leave their homes after high winds and tides caused further erosion overnight.

In 2013, tidal storms saw three homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, washed away.

Hemsby Lifeboat warned high tides due at 18:50 GMT and easterly 48mph gusts could do similar damage.

Norfolk Police officers have gone door-to-door urging residents to prepare to leave.

Image copyright Hesmsby Lifeboat Image caption A village hall is being prepared for residents to stay in overnight

Coxswain Daniel Hurd said the coastguard was now being briefed on the situation in preparation for the worse weather to arrive.

"We are taking precautions based on our understanding of our local resilience plan as this morning's high tide is creating a higher than usual risk of damage to property and life.

"We are preparing for this evening's high tide by keeping the residents of The Marrams, Hemsby informed of the current situation."

Image copyright Hemsby Lifeboat Image caption Sea defence groynes appear to have been broken at Hemsby

A village hall was being prepared for residents to stay in overnight, Mr Hurd said.

Norfolk Police and the parish council have been advising people to keep away from the beach and the dunes.