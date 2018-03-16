Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Jake Killick's victims included an 18-year-old virgin who he repeatedly raped after spotting her walking through a park

A "marauding predator" who repeatedly raped an 18-year-old woman and carried out sexual assaults in a three-hour crime spree has been jailed for life.

Jake Killick, 23, was sentenced to a minimum term of 12 years after being convicted of the string of attacks and robbing three men.

He was called a "very serious danger to the public" by Judge Stephen Holt, who jailed him at Norwich Crown Court.

Killick launched his string of attacks in Norwich at 04:45 BST on 30 March.

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Killick was grabbed in a headlock by one of his victims while he committed three robberies in 20 minutes

He raped the 18-year-old woman, who the court heard was a virgin, as she walked through Chapelfield Gardens at about 06:15.

She was then attacked in a side street before being forced to walk to Ten Bells Court nearby, where she was then raped multiple times after Killick threatened to murder her.

He sexually assaulted three victims in the city, including a 16-year-old student in St Stephen's Road underpass.

Prosecutor Chris Paxton said it was a "crime spree of a marauding sexual predator".

'Horrid crime spree'

Killick robbed one man of a wallet in London Street. He also took a mobile phone from a man in Theatre Street and robbed another person of their phone at the city's bus station.

Det Insp Chris Burgess, from Norfolk police, said he had "never seen a series of crimes so serious... committed in such a short space of time".

He said the public should "feel safer" now he has been jailed.

"Killick went on a horrid crime spree which significantly impacted on the lives of his victims," he said.

"I would like to commend them on their bravery and commitment.

"These horrendous crimes will undoubtedly stay with them for a long time and I hope today's sentence offers them a form of closure in what has been a very difficult time."