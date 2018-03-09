Image copyright Google Image caption The outer harbour, to the right of this image, was blamed for coastal erosion to the south at Hopton-on-Sea

A multi-million pound legal dispute over coastal erosion has been settled out of court, the BBC has been told.

Bourne Leisure, which owns Hopton Holiday Village near Great Yarmouth was claiming £15m in damages from the Great Yarmouth Port Authority.

It alleged the town's outer harbour, built in 2007, caused tides to wash away the sandy beach further south.

It then spent millions on granite defences. Both parties confirmed a settlement had been reached last year.

Image copyright Brian Hardisty Image caption Bourne Leisure's rock groynes at the northern end of Hopton-on-Sea

Great Yarmouth Port Authority chairman Nigel Pryke said the Port Authority and Bourne Leisure had signed a confidentiality agreement over an undisclosed sum.

He added the trustees of the Port Authority were covered by an indemnity insurance which protects them personally from liability.

It had denied responsibility for the erosion.

'Protruding' harbour

The dispute was first reported in 2013, when Bourne Leisure said the clifftop resort was in danger of losing caravan pitches and a nearby beach.

Image copyright Google Image caption Construction work at the outer harbour at the mouth of the River Yare, shown here in 2009, began in 2007 and was completed in 2010

It commissioned a report on the effects of the outer harbour and claimed the fact it protrudes 2,000ft (600m) into the North Sea could affect the movement of sandbanks and erosion and the accretion of beach sand.

That winter, Hopton-on-Sea suffered serious erosion in an east coast storm surge.

In 2014, Bourne Leisure built nine rock groynes at Hopton-on-Sea with 54,000 tonnes of imported granite at a cost of more than £7m.

Image copyright Google Image caption Hopton Holiday Village said it would have lost caravans had it not done anything

It claimed that it would have lost its first row of clifftop caravans and a second row in two years' time had it not commissioned the work.

In 2016, neighbouring Potters Resort, which is not connected to the case, spent up to £3m on new groynes further south in Hopton-on-Sea.

At that time sand levels at Hopton-on-Sea were reported to have dropped by up to 10ft (3m) in five years.