Image copyright NSFT Image caption Antek Lejk will take up the post at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in the spring

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead a "failing" mental health trust, which was put in special measures last year.

Antek Lejk will take up the post at the Norfolk & Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in the spring.

His predecessor Michael Scott announced his retirement in September just before a critical Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

Mr Lejk has previously been chief executive of two NHS trusts.

NSFT chairman, Gary Page, said: "Our Board is delighted to have someone of Antek's calibre and evident experience, join us. He is a leader who commands great respect from the people who work with him."

Image copyright NHS Image caption Michael Scott retired as chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust last year

Mr Lejk said: "I am excited and proud to be asked to help lead NSFT. I am especially looking forward to meeting service users, carers and staff.

"I have always had a particular interest and passion for mental health. I am keen to help NSFT move on from its current difficulties and emerge a stronger, even better organisation serving the people of Norfolk and Suffolk."

The CQC report said the board of the NSFT had failed to ensure "unsafe environments were made safe".