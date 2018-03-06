Image caption Emergency services were called to Ormesby Glebe, Hemsby at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday

The cause of a house fire which killed an elderly woman is not believed to be suspicious, Norfolk Police say.

The victim, who was in her 80s, died in the blaze on Sunday evening at Ormesby Glebe, Hemsby.

The fire service has yet to identify its cause, but police said it was "not believed to be suspicious".

Norfolk Police said the body of the woman is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution at the time of the fire.