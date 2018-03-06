Image copyright EDP Image caption The full letter will appear in the EDP

Prince William has written a letter welcoming the announcement of a day celebrating Norfolk.

Norfolk Day, to be marked on 27 July, is a project between BBC Radio Norfolk and the Eastern Daily Press (EDP).

In his letter to be printed in the EDP the Duke of Cambridge said the county has a "special personal connection".

Norfolk is known for many things including the Broads, Delia Smith, Horatio Nelson, Colman's mustard and its miles of windswept coastline.

Sandringham in the north, is the Queen's official winter residence, as well as where the Royal family traditionally spend Christmas.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queen and well-wishers at Sandringham in Christmas 2013

Princess Diana, Prince William's mother was born at Park House in the grounds of Sandringham.

"So it already felt like home when Catherine and I lived there for the first years of George and Charlotte's lives," he said.

The Duke and Duchess have a home at Anmer but moved to London last year for Prince George to attend school.

"The county has a lot to shout about," he said, adding it was a great idea to "celebrate all that is good about our home".

"I sincerely hope that Norfolk day becomes an entrenched tradition in the life of this county for many years to come," the Prince said.