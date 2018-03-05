Image caption Emergency services were called to Ormesby Glebe, Hemsby at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday

One person has died in a fire at a house in Norfolk.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, died in the house fire in Ormesby Glebe, Hemsby, at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday.

A cordon has been put in place on the road and a number of nearby properties evacuated as a precaution, police say.

Norfolk Constabulary added it was "too soon" to confirm the cause of the fire but said investigators were examining the property.

At the scene: BBC Radio Norfolk reporter Andrew Turner

There's a red and white fire and rescue barrier that is preventing anyone getting into Ormesby Glebe, with a police officer standing centre.

All that is left of this house from the western side is just the timbers. It looks like it was a wooden construction house.

It's been completely wiped out by this fire. The intensity of it must have been severe.