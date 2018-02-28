Image caption Emergency services said the weather conditions made tackling the fire "horrendously challenging"

A derelict hotel was destroyed by a fire which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews were called to the former Southlands Hotel in Sheringham, Norfolk, at about 01:10 GMT.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said flames had spread to the roof by the time fire crews arrived and nearby houses were evacuated.

Group manager Scott Norman said the weather conditions made it "horrendously challenging".

The fire service said an investigation into the cause was under way.