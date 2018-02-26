Image copyright Google Image caption Rocco's and Mercy are two night-spots under threat on Prince of Wales Road

The company behind four nightspots in Norwich's clubland has called in the liquidators.

As first reported in the EDP, Code Red Promotions, which runs Mercy, Rocco's, Flaunt and Lace on Prince of Wales Road, appointed provisional liquidators last week.

It is not clear yet what this will mean for the venues or if the decision was forced or voluntary.

The provisional liquidator, Moore Stephens, has been asked to comment.

Mercy is the city's largest nightclub.