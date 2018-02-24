Image caption Horsey windpump's new sails are the largest the National Trust millwright has ever constructed

New sails are being put on a Norfolk Broads windpump as part of a £305,000 scheme to restore it to working order for the first time in 75 years.

The old sails on Horsey Windpump, near Great Yarmouth, were removed after being damaged during storms in 2014.

The National Trust landmark uses wind power to pump water from lower to higher ground.

Tim Whiting, project engineer, is using the same tools and techniques that helped build the windpump in 1912.

"We've faced some challenges with windy weather and very wet ground conditions, so we have had to go back to the drawing board and devise a new method for lifting the stocks and sails," he said.

They are using a light lorry-mounted crane because a larger one would sink in the boggy ground.

Image caption Lifting the Horsey windpump sails was difficult because a large crane could not be used on the boggy ground

Image caption More work is still to be done inside the windpump before it is restored to working order

"Horsey's sails are the largest we have ever constructed and she will look very different by the time the installation has finished," Mr Whiting said.

National Trust project manager Paul Coleman said the windpump was put out of action by a lightning strike in 1943.

"By the end of this year Horsey's sails will once again be turning in the landscape," he said.

Once the stocks and sail frames have been fitted they will then require the striking gear and shutters to be installed, which will enable the sails to be controlled and complete this phase of works.

There is also still a lot of internal work to be completed and this is due to be carried out over the next few months.