Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for Norfolk Police to abandon plans to scrap its 150 police community support officers (PCSOs).

Mr Corbyn, visiting Great Yarmouth, said PCSOs helped prevent crime and provided intelligence with their "day to day link with the community".

He said the force was "underfunded by central government".

Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis said Labour has opposed police budget increases.

Mr Lewis, who is also national chairman of the Conservative Party, said: "We have protected police spending.

"Norfolk Police are looking at how to use resources and will be increasing the number of police officers [when it cuts the number of PCSOs]," he said.

The plan to cut PCSOs was proposed in October and is due to come into effect in April.

At the time Chief Constable Simon Bailey said "an average police constable" costs only slightly more to employ and would be more useful in "high risk, high harm" cases.