Image caption The school has brought in a new hairstyle policy for boys

A school has banned a series of "extreme hairstyles, including one known as "Meet me at McDonald's".

The style is one of six deemed "unacceptable" for boys at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in Norfolk.

"Uniform and appearance are a key part of developing school ethos," a letter to parents read.

A spokesman for the school, which has strict behaviour rules, said he could not comment further.

The letter does not expand on the "Meet me at McDonald's" style.

However Norwich hairdresser, Matthew Barber, described it as a curly perm teased into a high bouffant on top with shaved back and sides, or "fades".

Image caption Jack Barber, 17, a student at another school, said his style was a less extreme version of a "Meet me at McDonald's" cut

The letter to parents said boys whose hair had "not been restyled appropriately" by the end of February would be sent home or put into isolation.

Principal Barry Smith offered to show them a PowerPoint document of styles to avoid, which also include:

Overgrown, heavy fringes brushed forward onto the face

High-top styles of excessive height

Shaven parting lines

Hair that is teased to give excessive height

Any variation on the Mohican style

Photographs of the "extreme styles" have been displayed at the school but it has so far declined to provide the images to the BBC.

Image caption Shaved back and sides are not acceptable at the school

Parent had mixed views on the rules, although none interviewed had heard of the "McDonald's" hairstyle.

Outside the school gates, one told the BBC: "To be quite fair [the principal is] only implementing stuff that was bog standard when we were at school."

Another mother, who had received the letter, said: "It seems to us to be a bit silly. I don't understand how having a haircut affects a child's learning."

The school was taken over by the Inspiration Trust last year, with new principal Mr Smith saying his rules would ensure pupils "leave achieving really good exam results".