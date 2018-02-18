Large fire at Drury's skip hire depot in North Walsham
- 18 February 2018
A skip hire company's depot in Norfolk was engulfed by flames on Saturday night.
The fire at Drury's in North Walsham took hold at about 21:30 GMT and was tackled by more than 60 firefighters.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service warned of large plumes of smoke and urged people to keep windows closed.
One crew remains on site to dampen down and the extent of damage is not yet known, the brigade said.