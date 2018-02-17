Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Johanna Young's partially-clothed body was found covered in scratches on Boxing Day 1992

The mother of a teenager murdered 25 years ago has spoken of disappointment that no significant information has come to light from a fresh appeal.

The body of Johanna Young, 14, was found face down in water on Boxing Day 1992, three days after she went missing from her home in Watton, Norfolk.

But an anniversary appeal in December has brought no new light to the case.

Johanna's mother, Carol, said: "It's disappointing because you always hope something will come."

Police said at the time of the appeal they were convinced someone in the area where she died held the key to the case.

Image caption Johanna Young's parents Robert and Carol want closure 25 years on

Johanna left home at 19:30 GMT on 23 December and when she did not come back her parents assumed she was with friends or her boyfriend Ryan Firman.

But when she failed to turn up for her paper round on Christmas Eve the police were called.

Her partially-clothed body was found covered in scratches close to Griston Road in Watton when a dog walker came across one of her trainers in the undergrowth.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from drowning and a fractured skull.

Her father Robert said in December that her parents would "finally get closure" if the case was solved.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption A cryptic letter was sent to the Eastern Daily Press soon after Johanna was found dead

After news that police had received "no significant information" from the recent appeal, Carol said the family had to "just get on with your life".

"It must be somebody from the local area. Somebody around here must know something," she added.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "No significant information has been received following the 25th anniversary appeal.

"However, we would continue to urge anyone with information that could offer Johanna's parents closure to come forward."