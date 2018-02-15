Image copyright PA Image caption A Freedom of Information request by BBC Radio Norfolk found that 103 people made successful claims last year.

Figures show the number of people getting compensation for damage caused to their cars by potholes has more than doubled in Norfolk in a year.

A Freedom of Information Act request by BBC Radio Norfolk found that 103 people made successful claims to Norfolk County Council last year.

That compares to an average of just over 40 in previous years.

The council said the amount it paid out in 2016-17 was £32,834, compared to £12,139 in 2013-14.

By way of example, Una Morris, of Beetley near Dereham, said potholes on the road outside her house have put people off driving there.

She said the postman will not come down the street.

"The postman stops at the top of the lane. I know three people who have had their suspension damaged," she said.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the authority spent more than £50m a year maintaining and improving 6,000 miles of road in the county.