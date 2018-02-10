Image copyright Weston Homes Image caption A 25-storey apartment block forms part of the proposed redevelopment

More than 1,000 new homes, shops, a hotel and car park are being proposed under plans to regenerate an area of Norwich city centre.

The redevelopment of Anglia Square, a shopping complex, comes after £12.2m was allocated by the government.

Developer Weston Homes said it would make the square a "vibrant" location.

Also planned is a replacement cinema for the one where comedian Steve Coogan chose to premiere his Alan Partridge film in 2013.

The area has been marked for regeneration for years.

Image copyright Glyn Baker/Geograph Image caption The shopping centre is set to be redeveloped

In June 2011, the city council's gave permission for the demolition of shops and the seven-storey Sovereign House office block in the square.

It was to be replaced with a larger shopping centre with a supermarket, restaurants and 136 new homes - but the scheme was abandoned and the site was sold on to another developer in 2014.

The latest plans, developed after a public consultation, will include two plazas and a 25-storey apartment block.

About 1,200 new homes will form part of the 1.2m sq ft site.

Bob Weston, chairman of Weston Homes said his company intended to give the square a "whole new lease of life".

The plans have already been shown to the city council but a full application will be submitted at the end of the month.