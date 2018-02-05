Image caption Emergency services rushed to the airport but were stood down when the flight was diverted

A plane carrying 26 people was diverted when a mid-air emergency was declared shortly after it took off from Norwich Airport.

Loganair flight LM301 was bound for Edinburgh when it reported losing flap control, an airport spokesman said.

A "full emergency" was declared at 07:32 GMT.

Police and the fire service were deployed but stood down when the flight was diverted to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely at 08:22.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent five engines to the scene and police closed off the nearby A140 when the incident was first reported.

A spokesman from Norwich International Airport said the plane was diverted as the runway at Stansted was longer than that at the Norfolk airport.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 07:00 and should have landed in Edinburgh at 08:25.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: "Flight LM301, carrying 23 passengers and three crew, departed Norwich at 7am bound for Edinburgh when a flap indication caution alert signalled shortly after take-off.

"The captain was diverted to London Stansted where the aircraft landed safely - met by emergency services as per standard procedure.

"Passengers disembarked as normal before being transferred on to the 10am Stansted to Dundee service which will make a stop in Edinburgh. Loganair would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused."