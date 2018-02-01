Image copyright Weston Homes/Columbia Threadneedle Image caption The government has given Norwich City Council £12.2m to help towards the Anglia Square redevelopment

Projects to build thousands of new homes in Norfolk have been given £27.6m from the government.

Funding of £12.2m will help pay for demolition and development work at Anglia Square, Norwich.

A scheme to build 5,000 homes in Thetford will receive £9.9m, and £5.5m has been allocated for land at Cringleford near Norwich.

They are among 13 council-led projects across the East of England to receive funding from the government.

The government said the money will make housing developments viable and "get much-needed homes built quicker".

Sajid Javid, housing minister, said: "My priority is building the homes this country desperately needs.

Image copyright Crown Estate Image caption The £9.9m funding is "massively important" for the Thetford area

The government said the Norwich City Council-led Anglia Square project will unlock a potential 1,229 new homes.

'Stuck in'

The £5.5m for Cringleford is designed to accelerate house-building on land south of the village, which will be developed by smaller housing developers.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said it means the council can get "stuck in" to delivering homes which have already been given planning permission.

The government said the Thetford funding will cover power supplies and the supply of water for the Thetford Sustainable Urban Extension housing development.

In addition to housing, the scheme, also known as Kingsfleet, will include employment land, local commercial centres, three primary schools and new road junctions.

Sam Chapman-Allen, deputy leader of Breckland Council and chairman of the Greater Thetford Development Partnership, said the funding was "massively important".

"Thetford is the gateway of Norfolk and these homes will allow future employment and there's a great need for them," he said.

The government has announced £866m is being invested in 133 local housing projects across the country, including others in Chelmsford, Thetford and Colchester