Image caption Andrew Warman pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position at Norwich Crown Court

A finance director who took £10,000 from an architectural firm has been given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Andrew Warman, 53, from Fulham, west London, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position while working at Norfolk-based Griffin Green Ltd.

Norwich Crown Court heard Warman had deceived his business partner and co-owner Andrew Clarke.

"He trusted you and you threw that trust away," said judge Stephen Holt.

Warman caused Mr Clarke "months of uncertainty" through his actions, the judge added.

'Betrayed and cheated'

He was also banned from working as a company director for six years and told to complete to serve 200 hours of unpaid work.

Charlene Sumnall, mitigating for Warman, said the father-of-two's actions were the result of a "manic episode".

Miss Sumnall said Warman suffered from mental health issues and was "remorseful".

Prosecutor William Carter said Mr Clarke felt "betrayed and cheated" by Warman.

The court heard that the pair set-up business in 2013 and were equal partners in the firm. It was dissolved in 2015 after running into financial difficulties.

He was arrested in January 2015 when it became apparent that the money had gone missing.

It emerged that Warman had received a £12,000 payment from a business contract to a personal account, of which only £2,000 was paid back to the company.