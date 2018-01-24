Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Jake Killick, 23, repeatedly raped an 18-year-old woman and sexually assaulted three other victims

A "marauding predator" has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others in a three-hour sexual crime "spree".

Jake Killick, 23, carried out the attacks in Norwich on 30 March.

Norwich Crown Court heard Killick sought to "impose his sexual will" on women.

Sentencing was adjourned to 16 March for psychiatric reports but Judge Stephen Holt warned Killick he faced a long jail term.

The judge said: "It seems to me he is a very dangerous young man."

He told Killick: "Your sentence will be a long sentence and you will be in prison for many years."

Killick's victims included an 18-year-old virgin, attacked as she walked through Chapelfield Gardens at about 06:15 BST.

After raping her in a side street, he forced her to walk to Ten Bells Court nearby, threatening to murder her if she did not comply.

There Killick raped her multiple times.

The victim said she only escaped after a resident opened her door and saw her unclothed.

Killick, whose address was given as HMP Whitemoor, began his attacks at about 04:45 BST, sexually assaulting a woman as she walked along Riverside Road to Norwich station.

'Hardened detectives shaken'

She eventually screamed and Killick ran off after two passers-by appeared.

He assaulted two more victims, including a 16-year-old student in the St Stephens underpass.

Prosecutor Chris Paxton said it was "a crime spree of a marauding sexual predator".

Killick was also convicted of robbing three men on 30 March but cleared of a rape in Thetford on 5 January last year.

After the verdicts, Det Ch Insp Russell Wilkinson said he saw "hardened detectives really shaken by the seriousness of the offences".

He added: "Killick is a very dangerous man, there's no doubt about that. He represented a very serious risk to the public."