Mobile phone masts could be placed on hundreds of extra buildings in Norfolk - to try to improve signal coverage in the county.

Britain's four main operators - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 - have met with the county council.

The authority invited them to come and see for themselves how the council could allow more mobile phone masts at 200 to 500 buildings and sites it owns.

The council said it was working with firms to "improve coverage".

Geoff Connell, head of information management technology at the council, said a new study has been commissioned to establish exactly where coverage is weak or non-existent.

"We will find out where are gaps in coverage are and we have structures that could be used - with the height and the power [for masts]," he said.

Gareth Elliott, a spokesman for the mobile phone network industry body Mobile UK, welcomed the study as a "step forward".

"The potential of opening up facilities and infrastructure is positive," he said.