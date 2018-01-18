Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A47 in King's Lynn, Norfolk, near to the Hardwick roundabout

Two men in a van have died in a crash between the vehicle and a coach.

It happened at Constitution Hill on the A47 in King's Lynn, Norfolk, near to the Hardwick roundabout on Wednesday evening.

The passenger in the van died at the scene. The driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but later died.

The driver and some passengers on the coach suffered slight bruising and were taken to hospital.

The A47 was closed in both directions while investigators carried out enquiries.