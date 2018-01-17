Image copyright Google Image caption Abbeville Residential Care Home in Wellesley Road was found to be unsafe by the Care Quality Commission

A care home in Great Yarmouth is going to close after an inspection rated it inadequate.

Abbeville Residential Care Home in Wellesley Road was found to be unsafe by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report found the wrong dose of medication had been given to a patient, the bedding was unclean and that some staff's training was out of date.

Norfolk County Council said it would help the 19 residents living there find new accommodation.

The CQC report found one person at the home had "not received medicines to control blood glucose levels" while "some people's meal time experiences were poor".

The BBC has contacted the home but it has yet to comment.