Image copyright Google Image caption The former food factory has lain empty since its closure eight years ago

Plans for a new retail park on the site of a former pork factory have been approved, despite a council's policy opposing out-of-town shopping areas.

The park on the former Tulip International site in Caxton Way, Thetford will consist of seven large units.

It will include a restaurant and will cover 7,367 sq m of retail floor space.

Approval was given with a restriction on key High Street anchor stores being allowed to re-locate to the site.

The development, proposed by Stapleford Thetford Ltd., will be in an area which is part of the Thetford-Cambridge-Norwich Technology Corridor (CNTC), planning officers said.

Vacant since 2010

The technology corridor aims to create some £500m of innovation-led growth by encouraging engineering, agri-tech and advanced manufacturing to this area.

In its report, Breckland council officers pointed out that if approved, the retail park would "result in the loss of a major employment site which is significant to Thetford and the CNTC".

"The opportunity for superior, higher-skilled, better-paid employment for our growing number of residents and future workforce will be lost," the report said.

Councillors though were recommended to approve the retail units as the site had been vacant for a "considerable period of time".

Tulip International, which was part of the Danepak food group making pork and bacon products, closed in 2010.

An improved bus service with parking for 269 vehicles and 96 cycles will also be constructed at the site.