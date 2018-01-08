Image copyright North Norfolk DC Image caption The blaze at the council offices started at about 07:45 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been arrested after a series of fires including one at a sports club and another at a council office building.

The 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of arson attacks in Fakenham, Norfolk.

It follows a fire at North Norfolk District Council offices in Oak Street on Wednesday and at a shipping container on Field Lane on Friday.

The arrest was made after another blaze at Fakenham Rugby Club on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said the man, from the Fakenham area, was released under investigation pending further inquiries.