Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption The object was found at Winterton-on-Sea, which is about 10 miles north of Great Yarmouth

An unexploded device found on a beach has been detonated in a controlled explosion by Royal Navy divers.

The object was found at Winterton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

HM Coastguard at Humber called in the Joint Services Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, a spokesman told the BBC.

A diving team looked at the device, probably from World War Two, and it was destroyed by a controlled explosion at 09:00 GMT on Thursday.